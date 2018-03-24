Kim K's secret to looking young + 5 snaps showing off her curves

While anti-aging serums are usually reserved for the face and neck, Kim Kardashian-West has revealed she uses the creams all over her body to stay "young."

She told Elle that if she thinks a product will work, she'll spread it all over.

"I always put skincare all over, I think that's really a necessity. I put it on my legs, my arms. You really have to do your neck and your chest. I might not like the scent of something, but if I feel like it's powerful product I'll use it all over my body. I'll just put [them] on my arms, my legs, my stomach - just use it everywhere."

Kim often posts about her late night treatments on social media and gives fans a first-hand glimpse into her beauty regime.

She admitted that with three kids it's difficult to fit everything in, which is why she opts for treatments late at night.

"It's hard now with three kids to fit in everything you want to do for yourself, so I had to put them all to bed and go get a facial in the middle of the night. It was really amazing."

Kim has been blowing up the internet with pictures of herself on her social media. The star, who has battled with her weight before, is looking better than ever.

Fans have applauded Kim's body transformation.