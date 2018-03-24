Thando Thabethe to bae: Life without you would be incomprehensible

Just days after they celebrated their love with a fancy engagement party, Thando Thabethe wrote the sweetest message to her man, Frans Mashao, in celebration of his birthday.

"Life without you would be totally incomprehensible. I thank God for bringing you into my life," she wrote.

Thando posted a picture of Frans and said it has been a privilege to watch him grow.

"I thank you for the man I have had the privilege to watch you grow over these past 5 years, into the man you are. Thank you for choosing me. Happy Birthday to my Man crush eeeerday all day."

Talk about all the feels.