Thando Thabethe to bae: Life without you would be incomprehensible
24 March 2018 - 14:00
Just days after they celebrated their love with a fancy engagement party, Thando Thabethe wrote the sweetest message to her man, Frans Mashao, in celebration of his birthday.
"Life without you would be totally incomprehensible. I thank God for bringing you into my life," she wrote.
Thando posted a picture of Frans and said it has been a privilege to watch him grow.
"I thank you for the man I have had the privilege to watch you grow over these past 5 years, into the man you are. Thank you for choosing me. Happy Birthday to my Man crush eeeerday all day."
Talk about all the feels.
And in case you didn't catch their swanky engagement party, check it out below: