TshisaLIVE

Thando Thabethe to bae: Life without you would be incomprehensible

24 March 2018 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt
Thando and Frans recently celebrated their engagement.
Thando and Frans recently celebrated their engagement.
Image: Instagram

Just days after they celebrated their love with a fancy engagement party, Thando Thabethe wrote the sweetest message to her man, Frans Mashao, in celebration of his birthday.

"Life without you would be totally incomprehensible. I thank God for bringing you into my life," she wrote.

Thando posted a picture of Frans and said it has been a privilege to watch him grow.

"I thank you for the man I have had the privilege to watch you grow over these past 5 years, into the man you are. Thank you for choosing me. Happy Birthday to my Man crush eeeerday all day."

Talk about all the feels.

And in case you didn't catch their swanky engagement party, check it out below:

Warm hugs & lots of love | Inside Thando Thabethe's engagement dinner

Thando Thabethe and her bae, Frans Mashao celebrated their engagement with friends and family surrounded by love.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I don’t owe you a cent, shem'- But are fans becoming too entitled? TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | A UKZN mascot totes chose the wrong guy for a dance-off TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. Take a peek at Emtee's 'trap house mansion' TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X