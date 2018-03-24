These pics of Thingo turning four will melt the coldest of hearts

TshisaLIVE

24 March 2018 - 11:00 By Jessica Levitt
Issa birthday girl.
2018 has been rough for many peeps. And if your cold, hardened heart is about to break apart, we have just the remedy.

Kelly Khumalo's baby girl, Thingo, recently turned four and the snaps are enough to soften the edge and lift your spirits.

And if that isn't enough to get you out of the slump, Kelly also posted this video her everyone singing to Thingo.

C'mon! You feel a little lighter, right?

