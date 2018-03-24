WATCH | 30 things you didn't know about Amanda du-Pont
The actress lets fans in on some personal deets about her...
Like many of Mzansi's famous faces, Amanda du-Pont may be in the public eye, but there's so much more to her than meets the eye.
So, if you're an Amanda fan...she's here to give you a little more info about her life.
You know the type of information that definitely won't be on Google.
From stealing her parents cars as a teen to a botched belly piercing, and being carried to bed by her man every night, Amanda wants you to know her a little better.
Enjoy!
Thought it would be nice to get to know me better. Here's a short video of random things you probably didn't know about me. Hope you enjoy xx