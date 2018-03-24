TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 30 things you didn't know about Amanda du-Pont

The actress lets fans in on some personal deets about her...

24 March 2018 - 15:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Amanda du-Pont gives fans a glimpse of the woman away from the camera.
Image: Via Instagram

Like many of Mzansi's famous faces, Amanda du-Pont may be in the public eye, but there's so much more to her than meets the eye. 

So, if you're an Amanda fan...she's here to give you a little more info about her life. 

You know the type of information that definitely won't be on Google. 

From stealing her parents cars as a teen to a botched belly piercing, and being carried to bed by her man every night, Amanda wants you to know her a little better. 

Enjoy! 

Thought it would be nice to get to know me better. Here’s a short video of random things you probably didn’t know about me. Hope you enjoy xx Instagram : https://instagram.com/amandadupont/ Twitter : https://twitter.com/amandadupont/ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/officialamandadupont/

