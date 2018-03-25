Congrats mama! Florence Segal welcomes a bundle of joy

You know when God gives you multiple, "look at God" moments? Isibaya actress Florence Segal can testify because she revealed that in addition to being a wife, she is now a mommy.

The actress revealed on Wednesday that she had given birth to a baby, whom she wrote a sweet note to on Instagram.

"And there was light... hello my angel, thank you for choosing us to be your parents. We are blessed beyond measure," she wrote.