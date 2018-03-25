TshisaLIVE

Congrats mama! Florence Segal welcomes a bundle of joy

Although she kept her preggie belly a secret, she's revealed that she is now a mother.

25 March 2018 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Florence Segal welcomed her bundle of joy into the world.
Image: Via Instagram/Florence Segal

You know when God gives you multiple, "look at God" moments? Isibaya actress Florence Segal can testify because she revealed that in addition to being a wife, she is now a mommy.

The actress revealed on Wednesday that she had given birth to a baby, whom she wrote a sweet note to on Instagram.

"And there was light... hello my angel, thank you for choosing us to be your parents. We are blessed beyond measure," she wrote.

Florence is one of the Mzansi celebs who is known to keep her personal life private. Last year she tied the knot and gave her fans only a glimpse into her fairytale.

Florence was just glowing on her wedding day!

