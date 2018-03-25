TshisaLIVE

Lira is NOT leaving The Voice SA

25 March 2018 - 10:03 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lira has put fake news about her on blast.
Lira has slammed a fake report claiming that she has quit The Voice SA to venture into the beauty industry. 

Taking to Instagram the singer urged fans to spread the message that the article is fake. 

"This article going around FB claiming that I have left Voice SA to go into the beauty industry is completely fake. Please alert your friends and family not to fall prey to this." 

Lira added that people should not be duped into buying the beauty product being falsely advertised using her name. 

"I have absolutely nothing to do with this product and it’s merely a fraudulent post meant to get people to make a purchase and have their credit cards scammed!!!" 

