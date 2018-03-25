TshisaLIVE

Ncaw! Carol Tshabalala spoils mom with trip to Morocco

25 March 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Carol and her mamma are in Morocco.
Image: Instagram

The First Lady of Sport, Carol Tshabalala, is used to collecting them passport stamps. But on her latest trip to Morocco, she has spread the love and has taken her mom with.

She posted a pic of her mom on a plane and said her mom was going with her on her latest adventure.

"My mom said she wants to see more of Africa so I’m taking her with me to beautiful Morocco. Some business then adventure."

Mom and daughter have done some shopping.

This Nougat is THE best! Fresh with natural ingredients 😋 #CarolInMaroc

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

🥜 🇲🇦✨

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

Carol has also posted snaps of some of the sites they've seen. Oh, and the food!

Casablanca 😍🇲🇦 📷 : @apple #IphoneX

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

Gastronomy 😋 🇲🇦

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

My beef tagine with almonds,prunes and apricots 😋😋☺️

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

