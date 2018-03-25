Ncaw! Carol Tshabalala spoils mom with trip to Morocco
25 March 2018 - 07:00
The First Lady of Sport, Carol Tshabalala, is used to collecting them passport stamps. But on her latest trip to Morocco, she has spread the love and has taken her mom with.
She posted a pic of her mom on a plane and said her mom was going with her on her latest adventure.
"My mom said she wants to see more of Africa so I’m taking her with me to beautiful Morocco. Some business then adventure."
Mom and daughter have done some shopping.
Carol has also posted snaps of some of the sites they've seen. Oh, and the food!