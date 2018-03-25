TshisaLIVE

Pulane reflects on a time when booties were au naturel

25 March 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pulane is not a fan of fake bootys.
Image: Via Instagram

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe has some spicy opinions about women who go under the knife to change their appearances. 

It's no secret that women are always on a mission to get those perfect lips, boobs, waist and booty. 

But according to Pulane sometimes having surgical procedures doesn't always turn out for the better. 

Taking a trip down memory lane, Pulane shared Amerie's music video for 1 Thing and reflected on how women were once confident in their own skin. 

"Back when girls were confident enough with their natural structures and didn’t feel the need to inject their butts with fat or silicone, only to end up looking like they are wearing nappies and looking like ants, cause the ratio of the thigh to the butt," she said. 

