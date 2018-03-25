WATCH | Epic throwback questions that will make you lol
Remember how your parents always used to talk about things that you had no idea about? Or when they used to say: "With two rand I could buy bread, juice and a chocolate?"
Well, fam. We're getting that old now!
There are things we talk about that our siblings and younger cousins have no idea about. *Cue blank stare.
Dennis Ngango put peeps, including some celebs, to the test and the answers are hilarious.
We decided to do a fun and nostalgic South African Throwback Challenge with some of our favourite people at the #ViVoNation! Don't forget to subscribe. Producer: Nicole van Wyk & Gugu Tshabalala Host: Dennis Ngango Discover. Learn. Grow. Connect with Me: ➪ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dennisSngango ➪ Twitter: https://twitter.com/dennisngango ➪ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dennisngango/ ➪ Snapchat: DennisNgango