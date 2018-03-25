TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Epic throwback questions that will make you lol

25 March 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Lalla Hirayama answered some throwback questions.
Image: Via Instagram

Remember how your parents always used to talk about things that you had no idea about? Or when they used to say: "With two rand I could buy bread, juice and a chocolate?"

Well, fam. We're getting that old now!

There are things we talk about that our siblings and younger cousins have no idea about. *Cue blank stare.

Dennis Ngango put peeps, including some celebs, to the test and the answers are hilarious. 

Producer: Nicole van Wyk & Gugu Tshabalala Host: Dennis Ngango

