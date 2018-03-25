WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh

In a scene out of a dream or Hollywood movie, Mzansi's very own Samthing Soweto recently got into studio with US mega star Alicia Keys to work on a few tracks.

Samthing was scouted by Alicia's husband Swizz Beatz who fell in love with the artist's track Akanamali during his visit to Mzansi last month.

He couldn't stop gushing over Samthing's smooth vocals and, according to Sam's management, invited him and several others to his home studio in America to record music.

Swizz uploaded a video of the group playing around with some beats and melodies. And we gotta say: It sounds like a hit in the making.