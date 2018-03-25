TshisaLIVE

WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh

25 March 2018 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Samthing Soweto was in studio with Alicia Keys recently.
Samthing Soweto was in studio with Alicia Keys recently.
Image: Via Samthing Soweto

In a scene out of a dream or Hollywood movie, Mzansi's very own Samthing Soweto recently got into studio with US mega star Alicia Keys to work on a few tracks.

Samthing was scouted by Alicia's husband Swizz Beatz who fell in love with the artist's track Akanamali during his visit to Mzansi last month.

He couldn't stop gushing over Samthing's smooth vocals and, according to Sam's management, invited him and several others to his home studio in America to record music.

Swizz uploaded a video of the group playing around with some beats and melodies. And we gotta say: It sounds like a hit in the making.

Not much is known about the track but TshisaLIVE understands that it was one of many recorded during the sessions and could soon make its way to the charts if given the final go-ahead.

Sam is working on his debut album at the moment and is looking to possibly include a track or two from the sessions on the project.

"I am trying to work with different artists to get a unique sound. I am known for so many different sounds and now I am trying to find a meeting point of sounds to make a great album. I will be releasing a project in the second quarter of this year," he told TshisaLIVE about the album earlier this year.

Guys, stop calling Zodwa Wabantu ugly, it's not cool...

But please don't get it twisted, Zodwa doesn't really care what you say about her face... she's worried about the young ones.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Thandiswa Mazwai ain't looking for a ghostwriter for her books

Thandiswa wants to be on your bookshelf.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Being a proud gay person still seen as middle-class privilege - Inxeba director

"This is just not something that exists – this idea that you can be out and proud and fight for your rights at all costs."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Malinga's launching his 'kick it safe' condoms

DR Malinga's getting into the family planning sector.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | This child's dancing skills are off the hook! TshisaLIVE
  2. #UthandoNesthembu | Woah! Did MaKhumalo just call MaYeni lazy? TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I don’t owe you a cent, shem'- But are fans becoming too entitled? TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Max Lichaba & Sophie Ndaba give fans a glimpse into their romance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X