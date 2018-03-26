TshisaLIVE

A car and '40% degrees hot': What the DMF single wants in a man

26 March 2018 - 08:34 By Kyle Zeeman
Leon was on the hunt for his soulmate.
Leon was on the hunt for his soulmate.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Dating in Mzansi this side of 2018 is harder than climbing Kilimanjaro barefoot.  If you don't have the looks or the ride, you are doomed.

Poor Leon found that out the hard way this past weekend when he appeared on Date My Family to try find love. On his hit list was a family-orientated lady who loved kids.

Shem. Little did he know that his potential dates had a list of their own and Leon wasn't ticking all of their boxes.

1. You gotta have a good ride 

There used to be a time when love was enough to sweep a girl off her feet. Now it seems some singles don't want to be swept away but driven- and not in a i10.

2. He must have good taste in fashion- and not bake his shoes

And if you're a girl, according to Leon, gold teeth are a no-no.

3. He must be hot! '40 percent degrees hot'

We're not sure what that means, but that was on the list. 

Apparently there's a lot more on that list, so fellas check yourself.

As you can imagine, the internet was crying with laughter over Leon's journey to try find love and flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

Here are some of our favourites...

'All I could do was scream' - Scandal! actress held up in house robbery

Marjorie Langa says she thinks that she will have to go for counselling following the incident.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh

Look at God!
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Hallelujah! J'Something & Mo T go gospel for praise nights

You could say it's "heavenly sent"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Chillax fam, Dash is still part of Dreamteam

Dreamteam haven't broken up.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. These pics of Thingo turning four will melt the coldest of hearts TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | This child's dancing skills are off the hook! TshisaLIVE
  3. If you like gqom then you are ratchet, says Babes Wodumo TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Calling all Tsibipians! Cassper's K'sazoba Lit has dropped & it's tricky TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X