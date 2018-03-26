A car and '40% degrees hot': What the DMF single wants in a man
Dating in Mzansi this side of 2018 is harder than climbing Kilimanjaro barefoot. If you don't have the looks or the ride, you are doomed.
Poor Leon found that out the hard way this past weekend when he appeared on Date My Family to try find love. On his hit list was a family-orientated lady who loved kids.
Shem. Little did he know that his potential dates had a list of their own and Leon wasn't ticking all of their boxes.
1. You gotta have a good ride
There used to be a time when love was enough to sweep a girl off her feet. Now it seems some singles don't want to be swept away but driven- and not in a i10.
A car is a car. 🙄 Some expectations are just unreasonable. #DateMyFamily— Boity Thulo (@Boity) March 25, 2018
The way girls love cars, you would swear they were baptized with Unleaded 95 .#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/SKWFXGXILi— Jontè (@GontseMocwane) March 25, 2018
2. He must have good taste in fashion- and not bake his shoes
And if you're a girl, according to Leon, gold teeth are a no-no.
This is what happens when you dry your shoes in an oven#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7ncuAcZZYD— Zama Mvulane ®️ (@zmvulane) March 25, 2018
We want the land and the minerals but we can’t accept kids with gold teeth? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/GKOqIqEHVF— Mvangeli Nzuza (@MvangeliNzuza) March 25, 2018
3. He must be hot! '40 percent degrees hot'
We're not sure what that means, but that was on the list.
#DateMyFamily Did she just say 40% Degrees? pic.twitter.com/AdjgJdQEhe— V I C T O R (@mr_victorm) March 25, 2018
" He must be 40 percent degrees hoooot" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I'm leaving this khantiri pic.twitter.com/UQLUUPJ4Ml— MaNkabanhle (@CindyZwide) March 25, 2018
Apparently there's a lot more on that list, so fellas check yourself.
#DateMyFamily has taught me the following about what the 21st Century women want:— Abuti Rams (@abutirams) March 25, 2018
- A car
- A better car than an i10
- A tall guy
- A guy with beards
- A guy who doesn't live with parents
- A guy who drinks
- A guy 10 years older than them
What else am I missing? pic.twitter.com/YDsTm6mral
As you can imagine, the internet was crying with laughter over Leon's journey to try find love and flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes.
Here are some of our favourites...
How Leon move his i10 from the parking lot #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/HkIwyeMWm5— KING-X👑 (@Mxonah_) March 25, 2018
First, you need a car— TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) March 25, 2018
Second, when you do have it they judge the model
Third, the people who demand cars usually dont have#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/wMSV58Ik5O
When the girl saw Leon get out of the car #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/t4PQlz822E— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) March 25, 2018
Why must he be employed Friend: do you want her starve to death #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/KBYJrkgOAF— Tsuli (@Tsuli007) March 25, 2018
40% degrees hot? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #dmf pic.twitter.com/xb7MMWej7D— BaeMax 2.1🏓 (@_Bongz_RM) March 25, 2018
At some point #DateMyFamily should just start inviting blessers, clearly that's what most girls are looking for here pic.twitter.com/lMt3JNVe5M— #MONEYsPOWER (@sakoglobal) March 25, 2018