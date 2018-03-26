A car and '40% degrees hot': What the DMF single wants in a man

Dating in Mzansi this side of 2018 is harder than climbing Kilimanjaro barefoot. If you don't have the looks or the ride, you are doomed.

Poor Leon found that out the hard way this past weekend when he appeared on Date My Family to try find love. On his hit list was a family-orientated lady who loved kids.

Shem. Little did he know that his potential dates had a list of their own and Leon wasn't ticking all of their boxes.

1. You gotta have a good ride

There used to be a time when love was enough to sweep a girl off her feet. Now it seems some singles don't want to be swept away but driven- and not in a i10.