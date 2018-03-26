'All I could do was scream' - Scandal! actress held up in house robbery

Locking herself and her family in the bathroom to protect them from the intruders, all actress Marjorie Langa could do was lean out the window and scream to neighbours for help.

The star, who plays the role of Gloria on e.tv soapie Scandal!, is grateful to be alive and unharmed after her house was burgled and her family held at gunpoint in a robbery last weekend.

Marjorie told TshisaLIVE she was at home watching football when a group of men approached her house and asked the helper if she was selling drugs. When they were turned away, her son and relative went to close the main gate. That was when the men ran into the house, while another held Marjorie's sister-in-law at gunpoint.

Hearing the commotion, Marjorie grabbed her son and other relatives, and locked themselves in the bathroom.

"We could hear everything. They were taking the TVs off the wall, they took our cellphones. We heard a fan fall. It was just chaos. We were screaming out the bathroom window to the neighbours. All we could do was scream for help. We were panicking. But we decided that maybe we should stop screaming in case they shot us through the door"

Linden Police confirmed the incident to TshisaLIVE and said they were currently investigating the matter. They said they were searching for four men who they believe took part in the burglary.

They have also offered counselling to Marjorie and her family.

"We haven't received counselling yet. My son will go because he is traumatised by the incident and I feel that I will have to go. But my priority right now is my family and making sure they are all okay."