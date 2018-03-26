Glowing & happier than ever: Preggy Thembi celebrates her 41st birthday
Last month TshisaLIVE confirmed that Thembi Seete is pregnant with her first child and while she has been keeping a low profile on social media, the star recently celebrated her birthday and the mom-to-be was glowing!
Thembi celebrated the big day with close friends and family over the weekend.
Although Thembi has said she won't comment on her pregnancy, telling Drum in February that her culture forbids her from sharing information about the baby until it is born, there was no missing that bump.
Friends close to Thembi have told TshisaLIVE that she is happier than ever.
"She's glowing. She's welcoming this new phase of life and realises that it was all about God's timing. She is very excited," said an insider.
Thembi first got the rumour mill going after she was unveiled as the new face of Pond's Age Miracle range.
Although she wore a loose fitting dress at the launch, her bump was clearly visible.
Meanwhile, she gathered her pals in celebration of her birthday. And, of course, she again proved that age has nothing on her.
.....it's her birthday...it's her birthday how I love you @thembiseete_ words cannot begin to describe just how delighted I am for you for this next chapter of your life. You are #Unstoppable... you are a pure and selfless being, you are kindness, you are grace magnified, you are peace and you are love. The times I have spent with you have always left me knowing that you are a daughter of the Most High, always openly sharing your journey and heart with me. Know this honey, I don't take any of those moments for granted. Welcome to the fabulous forties angel heart. 💞💖❤💝❣💟💗💕😍 #ThembiTurns40+1 📸 @terrypheto