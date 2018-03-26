TshisaLIVE

Just cava the hair! OPW 'frozen hair' duo steal the show

26 March 2018 - 10:47 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nomzamo (the groom's niece) and Hloniphiwe (the groom's sister) stole the spotlight for their hairstyles last night.
Image: Via Twitter

Shuu! Twitter is still in disbelief over the hairstyles the groom's family was rocking on Our Perfect Wedding on Sunday night.

Twitter had a "please fix it Lord moment" last night as they watched the groom's' sister and niece steal the whole show with their hairstyles. And nobody even knows what these "strange" hair do's are called.

The night was supposed to belong to Sibusiso and Thandeka who met in 2002 and were finally tying-the-knot. Yes, an entire 15 years.

However, after the sisters with the funky hairstyles showed up, the spotlight was theirs.

You know it's bad when Twitter doesn't even bother finding memes for you and they just use you instead.

Like...

Who did this? We just want to talk...

Village slay queens be like...

Someone please call 911 or 10111...

• Omaigot!

But ultimately this meme is just perfect because kubi fam...kubi...

