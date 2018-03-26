Meshack Mavuso on being broke: I'd go to the bathroom & cry

Pastor what-what don't be coming to preach about the dangers of going broke because former Isidingo and Yizo Yizo actor Meshack Mavuso knows it all too well.

Meshack has been in the industry for longer than some of us have been on earth and has seen his bank balance go through so many ups and downs.

Speaking about moolah on Metro FM recently, Meshack said that he had been broke several times but remembered a time it was so bad, he didn't have a car and his house was on the verge of being repossessed.

"There was a point where I didn't even have a car (anymore). I remember they wanted to repossess our house at some point. It was so terrible. People would come and view the house and my daughter would say; 'What are they doing here? Why do they want to take our home?' I would go into the toilet and sit there and cry."

The happy ending is that they were eventually able to save their house, but it taught him an important lesson in managing his moolah.

He learnt to save his money even while taking a break from the spotlight to focus on theatre.

He returned to TV last year with a role on Isithembiso and told Destiny that he needed the break after feeling that he was robbing audiences by just going through the motions.

“I realised I was sabotaging myself and and was being disrespectful to the viewers. So I decided to go back to my first love, which is theatre,” he said.