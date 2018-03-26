Nakhane's mom's voice note was everybody when Inxeba cleaned out at the SAFTAs

Inxeba (The Wound) cleaned out at the SAFTAs this past weekend and Nakhane's mother's voice note just summed up how we were all feeling!

The controversial film scooped six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards on Saturday. While the film bagged the title of most awarded South African film a while ago, the additional awards brings their count to 26 and leaves their competition in the dust.

John Trengrove took home the golden horn for Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film and the film also won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film as well as Best Editing, which they won on night one of the awards.

Twitter almost lost it when the film also took home the Best Feature Film horn.

Bongile Mantsai, who plays Vija, took Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film award. However, it was Nakhane whose win touched many as he scooped Best Actor in a Feature Film.

The cast and crew of Inxeba have been through the most with threats to their lives and the movie having to fight to show in cinemas.

In joining in on the celebrations from overseas, Nakhane shared a voice note his mother sent him on Saturday. The emotion was just everything we were feeling as Inxeba won award after award.