TshisaLIVE

Nakhane's mom's voice note was everybody when Inxeba cleaned out at the SAFTAs

26 March 2018 - 09:16 By Chrizelda Kekana
A scene from the South African movie 'Inxeba' (The Wound).
A scene from the South African movie 'Inxeba' (The Wound).
Image: Supplied

Inxeba (The Wound) cleaned out at the SAFTAs this past weekend and Nakhane's mother's voice note just summed up how we were all feeling!

The controversial film scooped six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards on Saturday. While the film bagged the title of most awarded South African film a while ago, the additional awards brings their count to 26 and leaves their competition in the dust.

John Trengrove took home the golden horn for Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film and the film also won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film as well as Best Editing, which they won on night one of the awards.

Twitter almost lost it when the film also took home the Best Feature Film horn.

Bongile Mantsai, who plays Vija, took Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film award. However, it was Nakhane whose win touched many as he scooped Best Actor in a Feature Film.

The cast and crew of Inxeba have been through the most with threats to their lives and the movie having to fight to show in cinemas.

In joining in on the celebrations from overseas, Nakhane shared a voice note his mother sent him on Saturday. The emotion was just everything we were feeling as Inxeba won award after award.

While Nakhane's mother didn't actually say much in the voice note, we can understand why it had Nakhane (and many others) in their feels.

Without saying much, you hear her pride in her son and just how she validated Nakhane long before SAFTAs.

The rest of the Inxeba supporters were also there with the right memes and gifs.

But for the haters, this video (below) was perfect!

Yasss Julius, louder for the ones at the back please.

Skolopad ditches the nudity & goes glam

She's swopped her revealing outfits for something a lot more sophisticated.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'All I could do was scream' - Scandal! actress held up in house robbery

Marjorie Langa says she thinks that she will have to go for counselling following the incident.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh

Look at God!
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

5 seconds with The Soil that will school you on a few things

Since the days of Joy, we can't deny that we've been inlove with The Soil.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Hallelujah! J'Something & Mo T go gospel for praise nights

You could say it's "heavenly sent"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. These pics of Thingo turning four will melt the coldest of hearts TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | This child's dancing skills are off the hook! TshisaLIVE
  3. If you like gqom then you are ratchet, says Babes Wodumo TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Calling all Tsibipians! Cassper's K'sazoba Lit has dropped & it's tricky TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X