Nomzamo didn't have a dress but then a few hours later this...

Nomzamo Mbatha is no stranger to being named best dressed, but this time she walked away with the title and she only made the call hours before she strutted her stuff in the David Tlale creation.

Nomzamo was at the SAFTAs over the weekend and stole the show in her pink David Tlale creation.

But just hours before she had nothing to wear.

"A call of distress at 10am. Fittings at 3pm. Dress delivered at 6pm. His mastery knows no bounds... Thank you @davidtlale," she wrote on Instagram.

Hot damn! Talk about the perfect collaboration.