Skolopad ditches the nudity & goes glam

26 March 2018 - 07:55 By Jessica Levitt
Skolopad is cleaning up her look.
Image: Instagram

She's known for wearing next to nothing and causing a scene on the red carpet, but Skolopad ditched her usual antics in favour of a more sophisticated look at the SAFTAs on Saturday.

She posted on image of herself on the red carpet wearing a gold evening gown at the awards.

Millie B Boutique in Bethlehem🙌🙌thank u

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

It's a far cry from her usual style.

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

ke december boss eat me

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

Fans took to the comments section on her page and applauded her new look.

"You are wearing something decent for a change and look beautiful," commented one person.

She recently told TshisaLIVE that she was interested in going into gospel music but was told she wouldn't be able to clean up her look.

Well, here's the answer to that, doubters!

