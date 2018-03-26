TshisaLIVE

Birthday party hacks

WATCH | Want to turn 30 in style? Just ask Queen Nandi Madida how!

26 March 2018 - 08:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Zakes Bantwini threw his wife a surprise 30th birthday bash.
Zakes Bantwini threw his wife a surprise 30th birthday bash.

You only turn 30 once but the thought can be scary enough to turn any 20-something to stone. If you are one of those, take a leaf out of Nandi Madida's book and slay 30 hard with the glam stick.

Nandi's bae Zakes Bantwini threw her a surprise 30th birthday party on Saturday with celeb friends like Minnie Dlamini, Tresor, DJ Sbu, Pearl Thusi and Bassie Kumalo all in attendance.

Zakes opened the night with a touching speech that had many guests in tears. He told the audience how Nandi had taught him many valuable life lessons and thanked her for walking the journey of life with him

There was also speeches from Nandi's parents before the queen herself addressed her citizens.

Daddy dearest 🙏🏾

A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on

But things weren't serious for long. Soon the couple were on the floor and giving the most as vosho after vosho fell like a waterfall.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Of course, what would a fab night be without pictures?

Our best dressed? 

Swipe left to cava Pearl Thusi's dress blending in with the decor.

Flourish, girl! Just like a flower.

Last night was beautiful #NandiTurn30 💎

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

