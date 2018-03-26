WATCH | Want to turn 30 in style? Just ask Queen Nandi Madida how!

You only turn 30 once but the thought can be scary enough to turn any 20-something to stone. If you are one of those, take a leaf out of Nandi Madida's book and slay 30 hard with the glam stick.

Nandi's bae Zakes Bantwini threw her a surprise 30th birthday party on Saturday with celeb friends like Minnie Dlamini, Tresor, DJ Sbu, Pearl Thusi and Bassie Kumalo all in attendance.