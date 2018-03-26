Birthday party hacks
WATCH | Want to turn 30 in style? Just ask Queen Nandi Madida how!
You only turn 30 once but the thought can be scary enough to turn any 20-something to stone. If you are one of those, take a leaf out of Nandi Madida's book and slay 30 hard with the glam stick.
Nandi's bae Zakes Bantwini threw her a surprise 30th birthday party on Saturday with celeb friends like Minnie Dlamini, Tresor, DJ Sbu, Pearl Thusi and Bassie Kumalo all in attendance.
This man @zakesbantwini my husband is such a beautiful angel from God! This was the best surprise bday party EVER for my 30th! Thank you to everyone who came, to everyone who couldn’t come and sent messages! I am eternally grateful to each and everyone of you! I love you all so much♥️. Zakes my heart! Can’t believe you pulled the surprise off😂👏🏽! Love you! Repost: @basetsanakumalo #nanditurns30
Zakes opened the night with a touching speech that had many guests in tears. He told the audience how Nandi had taught him many valuable life lessons and thanked her for walking the journey of life with him
There was also speeches from Nandi's parents before the queen herself addressed her citizens.
But things weren't serious for long. Soon the couple were on the floor and giving the most as vosho after vosho fell like a waterfall.
Of course, what would a fab night be without pictures?
Our best dressed?
Swipe left to cava Pearl Thusi's dress blending in with the decor.
Flourish, girl! Just like a flower.