TshisaLIVE

Cassper tells #TeamNadiaShouldQuit to sit down or get coins

27 March 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest addressed haters who went for Nadia Nakai.
Cassper Nyovest addressed haters who went for Nadia Nakai.
Image: Via Cassper's Instagram

Female rapper Nadia Nakai may not be everyone's cup of Amarula, but when the trolls came to Cassper's doorstep demanding she quit before she bores the whole of Africa, he told them to go jump.

A hater, obviously still stuck on blue tick with Nadia, jumped onto Cassper's page to ask him to pass on a message to Nadia.

"Tell Nadia Nakai her music is f*cking lame. She even bores the whole f*cking continent of Africa. Nadia quit," the user wrote.

A whole continent of Africa?

Cassper was not playing games and told that hater to try another station because this one is too busy to listen to petty complaints.

"How about you work your way up the ladder and get to a level where she would care to speak to you or your opinion and then you tell her yourself? Sounds like a deal?"

Nadia told Slikour earlier this month that she was not concerned with the hate and was determined to carve her own path. Even if that means that she leaves her other sisters behind.

"That's the reason why I didn't want to work with female rappers before because I felt like nobody had created anything for themselves to make the collaboration impactful. Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj came together because they did so much on their own."

Skolopad ditches the nudity & goes glam

She's swopped her revealing outfits for something a lot more sophisticated.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'All I could do was scream' - Scandal! actress held up in house robbery

Marjorie Langa says she thinks that she will have to go for counselling following the incident.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh

Look at God!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh TshisaLIVE
  3. Pulane reflects on a time when booties were au naturel TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  5. Thando Thabethe to bae: Life without you would be incomprehensible TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X