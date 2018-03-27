Cassper tells #TeamNadiaShouldQuit to sit down or get coins

Cassper was not playing games and told that hater to try another station because this one is too busy to listen to petty complaints.

"How about you work your way up the ladder and get to a level where she would care to speak to you or your opinion and then you tell her yourself? Sounds like a deal?"

Nadia told Slikour earlier this month that she was not concerned with the hate and was determined to carve her own path. Even if that means that she leaves her other sisters behind.

"That's the reason why I didn't want to work with female rappers before because I felt like nobody had created anything for themselves to make the collaboration impactful. Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj came together because they did so much on their own."