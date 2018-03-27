Fire collabo on the way? AKA & US artist Masego will be linking up
There's always exciting news in Supamegaville and this potential collabo, with US artist Masego, actually came to life on Twitter.
A collaboration between AKA and US artist Masego (who is currently in SA after his Cape Town International Jazz Festival performance), is so close we can taste it.
This after the artist heard AKA's songs at a club and couldn't help but praise the rapper.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning AKA's manager, Tshiamo Letshwene, said the teams had managed to arrange a meeting between the two artists.
"Well, AKA is meeting up with Masego later on today. They just getting acquainted at the moment. So they haven't actually spoken as yet, but I can confirm that they are linking up today. AKA has listened to Masego's music and vise versa. They both liked what they heard and the vibe. However, at the moment nothing can be confirmed in terms of whether there will be a trade-off in the studio or if they'll just be acquainted for now."
This is how this all began.
So Masego was chilling in the club when a couple of hit songs by AKA came on.
This is us imagining Masego in the club like:
Anyway, all Masego knew was he had to find out who the artist was.
So he took to Shazam and bam! He found AKA.
Okay cool, but dude thought to himself, 'This guy's too good, I gotta let him know" and with that he took to Twitter.
Every @akaworldwide song that came on in the club made me shazam it! 🔥— Maségo (@UncleSego) March 23, 2018
Obvs AKA ain't the type to sleep on himself, so he thanked Masego for the shoutout which lead to an invite into Masego's DMs.
AKA was clearly anticipating that invite and told Masego he already had his team "hunting" down so they could talk.
Much respect. Hit my Dm if you wanna talk 🎶 https://t.co/n1CZnG5Q7w— Maségo (@UncleSego) March 23, 2018
Made the call about an hour ago ... my people already hunting down your people as we speak! 😂 ... welcome home bro 🙏🏼 https://t.co/gJKJl3fR8l— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 23, 2018
What followed was a very brief conversation that has led to the exciting news TshisaLIVE confirmed from AKA's manager Tshiamo.
That the pair have linked up and although they are yet to decide what their newly formed acquaintance will produce, they are in talks.
Meanwhile, we are just here like: