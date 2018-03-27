Fire collabo on the way? AKA & US artist Masego will be linking up

There's always exciting news in Supamegaville and this potential collabo, with US artist Masego, actually came to life on Twitter.

A collaboration between AKA and US artist Masego (who is currently in SA after his Cape Town International Jazz Festival performance), is so close we can taste it.

This after the artist heard AKA's songs at a club and couldn't help but praise the rapper.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning AKA's manager, Tshiamo Letshwene, said the teams had managed to arrange a meeting between the two artists.

"Well, AKA is meeting up with Masego later on today. They just getting acquainted at the moment. So they haven't actually spoken as yet, but I can confirm that they are linking up today. AKA has listened to Masego's music and vise versa. They both liked what they heard and the vibe. However, at the moment nothing can be confirmed in terms of whether there will be a trade-off in the studio or if they'll just be acquainted for now."

This is how this all began.

So Masego was chilling in the club when a couple of hit songs by AKA came on.

This is us imagining Masego in the club like: