I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud'

Tira says he is still not sure if it was him or his upcoming event that saw Mampintsha quote him a huge amount to book Babes Wodumo, but he insists it was not her usual rate.

The feud between Tira and Mampintsha seemed to reach new levels recently when it was claimed that the West Ink boss had purposely jacked up the price to book Babes when Tira came calling and looking for her services.

Tira told TshisaLIVE that he wanted the Wololo star to shine on his Gqom In Concert music festival stage next month, but was told that she was unavailable unless he paid a premium price for her.

"I don't know why I was quoted so much. I guess a person has a right to charge as much as they want, but I know for a fact that it was not her normal fee that I was being quoted. I don't know if it was because it was me or the show, but the price was higher than we could afford and we could not match it. We hope that they will still come around and we can negotiate the fee."

Tira said he was told Babes was booked for that weekend but West Ink had told him they would make a plan for him if he coughed up the fee.

Repeated attempts to contact Mampintsha and Babes were unsuccessful but their reps apparently told Sunday Sun that it was all business and nothing to do with a reported disagreement between Tira and Mampintsha.

Mampintsha and his former boss hogged headlines earlier this year when Tira confirmed that he no longer represented Mampintsha's kwaito group Big Nuz. He also hit back at his former artist's suggestions he was jealous of Mampintsha's success with Babes.

Tira said that he was not interested in feuding with Mampintsha and just wanted to keep it strictly business.



"I am not looking for a fight. I just want people to know why Babes won't be performing at the festival. We (He and Mampintsha) are trying to make things work and we have spoke about other issues. It is all business."