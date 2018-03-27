Inxeba's Niza Jay: This a victory for the little black boy

After walking away from the SAFTAs with an impressive six awards, adding to their long list of international awards, one of the main stars of the show, Niza Jay, has said it is not only a victory for Inxeba (The Wound), but also for every black gay boy who doesn't get the love and respect he deserves.

Niza, who plays Kwanda in the film, posted a video of the Inxeba (The Wound) squad accepting an awards at the SAFTAs which were held over the weekend.

"This is not only our victory as the team behind Inxeba nor is it a mere feather in our cap or something to arrogantly and selfishly brag about, but this is a victory for the little black gay boy eMthatha who isn't getting the love and respect that he deserves."

He had a message to children who have been told that they are not normal because they are gay.

"This is for la moffie incinci that all the big boys tease for not being normal but have no problem using him to live out their own twisted desires. You little black gay are not normal; you are extraordinary and you deserve everything good. You have a place in this world, you have every right to live your truth."

The movie was withdrawn from cinemas after the Film and Publication Board's Appeal Tribunal ruled that it be categorised as X18 - the same category as hardcore porn.

The decision was later overturned and on Wednesday the film heads to court to argue that the age restriction back to 16LS.