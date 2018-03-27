TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Bonang's glimpse into winter distraction brings ALL the heat!

27 March 2018 - 10:31 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonang Matheba's upcoming lingerie range is pure flames.
Image: Via Instagram/Bonang Matheba

There are two kinds of women in this world: ones who wear mismatched underwear and ones who know that there's summer and winter lingerie. If you are the latter, then your girl B has got your back!

Bonang shared some snaps from her latest shoot for her lingerie range and even though we haven't seen the completed, polished version of the pics, we can already feel the heat.

If you are part of the gang that had no idea that winter and summer has different lingerie levels... welcome.

If you know about these things, then these sizzling snaps of Queen B's upcoming collection for her Distraction By Bonang range will leave you mighty excited.

And, if you cop one for yourself, you can be sure your man will be excited too.

Here's B, in all her flawless body glory!

Fam, in both summer and winter, Bonang is pure flames!

