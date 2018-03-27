Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

After spending several months out of work, Thuso Mbedu is finally returning to TV screen with a role on Generations: The Legacy. Level, mchana!

Thuso, who won a best actress SAFTA this past weekend, told TshisaLIVE late last year that she was building her own production company to give her work while she waited to hear back from auditions she was going to.

Thuso earlier seemed dismissive of reports that she had joined the soapie but Generations: The Legacy spokesperson Gaaratwe Mokhethi confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Thuso had joined the fam.

And, of course, we got the juice on her character.

Why Thuso?

Thuso's star has been on the rise for some time and Gaaratwe said that she was a natural choice for a role the soapie had created in their upcoming storyline. "She is young and super talented and has the potential to be a Mzansi acting giant."