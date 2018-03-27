Twitter's guide to: How to spot trash men based on The Queen'S Tebogo

With the increasing danger that women find themselves in when dating abusive men, Kea's storyline on The Queen has opened some people's eyes on how to pick up character traits of an abusive man.

Tebogo, the once suave guy, revealed his true colours as an insecure, rich and abusive man in the story.

However, Kea doesn't seem understand that her life is in danger, and Twitter claims that while it's all fiction, the situation is a reality for some people in SA.

Twitter has singled out a few things to look out for in a man that has a lot of potential to be trash. (Obvs this is not proven. Except for Twitter, of course)

1. He plays victim. His father left him, his mother never loved him, he watched his father beat his mother... anything really.