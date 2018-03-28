Boobs and thin privilege: ThickLeeyonce schools Naomi K
ThickLeeyonce is all about body positivism and uplifting women to love themselves and their bodies, so when Naomi K swerved into her lane, ThickLeeyonce was not about to move over.
Here's what happened:
A fan tagged ThickLeeyonce in a tweet about Bonang Matheba's new winter lingerie line and commented that the range doesn't cater for bigger busted women. She appealed to ThickLeeyonce to create a range for #teambigboobs.
ThickLeeyonce commented that making bigger bras is expensive and companies often neglect to cater for bigger busted women because of the hefty cost involved. She made the point that it is unfair because "we didn't choose to have big boobs."
ThickLeeyonce, who has a fashion label herself, said that she would often go to shops and battle to find clothes that fit her and said there were more options for skinny girls as opposed to bigger girls, resulting in slenders looking more fashionable.
And that's when Naomi K came in, calling the "skinny/fat topic tiring."
This skinny/fat topic is getting tiring...— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) March 27, 2018
Skinny women have struggles too just like bigger women. A Confident WOMEN will wear whatever she wants and make it look as good as she wants. Can we drop such conversations 👎🏽 https://t.co/dTELjbdE1t
Twitter users chose sides with Slender Twitter insisting they weren't given preference at shops because of their size and they too battled to find clothes to fit into.
But ThickLeeyonce and her fans said that you can't compare the two and that bigger women simply aren't catered for.
She then dm'd Naomi and posted the messages on her Instagram account.
"A woman with big breasts will go to 12 different shops and still not get a bra that fits her, and when she does get it costs 3 million and not even cute. A woman with small breasts, will walk into any store and find a bra for less than R200 in her size. This is what we call "Thin privilege", u are spoiled for choice, ur not told "Lose weight so that u can dress how uv always wanted to dress".
KNaomi's tweet got a lot of people feeling it's okay to attack me even more for being pro ALL BODIES and addressing fatphobia. I am abused online every single day & I can’t address it because ppl are tired of me talking about being body shamed. Whenever I speak about fat women's struggle, I am told that it is getting old & I need to stop talking abt it bcz ppl are tired of hearing abt it. These “tired”ppl are the same ppl that are represented in everything. A woman with big breasts will go to 12 different shops and still not get a bra that fits her, and when she does get it costs 3 million and not even cute. A woman with small breasts, will walk into any store and find a bra for less than R200 in her size. A fat woman will settle for a pair of jeans dat aren’t stylish coz there's nothing else. A smaller woman will walk into a store & find different types of jeans in her size. This is what we call "Thin privilege", u are spoiled for choice, ur not told "Lose weight so that u can dress how uv always wanted to dress". No one is disputing that smaller women have struggle, but we cannot place them on the same pedestal as fat women's struggles. Smaller people are quick to dismiss fat peoples struggles the same way heterosexual people dismiss issues that affect gay & trans people. The same way white people dismiss racial issues. The same way light skinned black people dismiss colorism. The same way able people dismiss people with disabilities issues. The same way local people dismiss xenophobic issues. The same way rich people dismiss poor peoples issues. When it doesn't affect you, it is "tiring" & u don't want to hear about it for a long time because you see things from a privileged perspective. I will never stop preaching about the importance of body positivity and representation until fat women, "ugly" women have the same freedom as mainstream women, so get tired all you want, I have a big following and I am going to use it to make a difference and to fight for the rights of those that are continuously discriminated against.
Naomi K then took to Twitter to say did not mean to be rude.