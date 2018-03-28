Boobs and thin privilege: ThickLeeyonce schools Naomi K

ThickLeeyonce is all about body positivism and uplifting women to love themselves and their bodies, so when Naomi K swerved into her lane, ThickLeeyonce was not about to move over.

Here's what happened:

A fan tagged ThickLeeyonce in a tweet about Bonang Matheba's new winter lingerie line and commented that the range doesn't cater for bigger busted women. She appealed to ThickLeeyonce to create a range for #teambigboobs.

ThickLeeyonce commented that making bigger bras is expensive and companies often neglect to cater for bigger busted women because of the hefty cost involved. She made the point that it is unfair because "we didn't choose to have big boobs."

ThickLeeyonce, who has a fashion label herself, said that she would often go to shops and battle to find clothes that fit her and said there were more options for skinny girls as opposed to bigger girls, resulting in slenders looking more fashionable.

And that's when Naomi K came in, calling the "skinny/fat topic tiring."