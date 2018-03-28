TshisaLIVE

From disses to ice-cream dates: Fans get things off their chest with new trend

#TellACelebritySomething

28 March 2018 - 08:12 By Kyle Zeeman
NaakMusiq was called out by a fan on social media during the trend.
NaakMusiq was called out by a fan on social media during the trend.
Image: Via NaakMusiq Instagram

As if your tags and DMs weren't enough to grab the attention of your favs, a new trend has Twitter users reaching out to celebs to get some things off their chest.

#TellACelebritySomething hit the trends list like a wrecking ball this week, with people pouring their hearts out to their celebs. 

It was like a flea market of emotions, with those crying over their celeb crushes right next those seriously angry about being snubbed.

Here's a little bit of what went down.

Reason and Cassper were both called out for ignoring tweets or picture requests, while NaakMusiq got an ear full from a heartbroken follower he called stupid.

Another user wanted to know why  Khuli Roberts had cancelled them.

One dude just wanted a bottle Trevor Gumbi had apparently promised him and was getting the invoices for collection.

There was lots of love for Shekhina, Trevor Noah and Kwesta, with one user telling the Spirit star he saved his life. 

And, of course, there was also those looking to take their shot and ask a celeb out on a date.

Others weren't so sure about the trend and said it was like talking to a brick wall.

