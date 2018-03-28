From disses to ice-cream dates: Fans get things off their chest with new trend
#TellACelebritySomething
As if your tags and DMs weren't enough to grab the attention of your favs, a new trend has Twitter users reaching out to celebs to get some things off their chest.
#TellACelebritySomething hit the trends list like a wrecking ball this week, with people pouring their hearts out to their celebs.
It was like a flea market of emotions, with those crying over their celeb crushes right next those seriously angry about being snubbed.
Here's a little bit of what went down.
Reason and Cassper were both called out for ignoring tweets or picture requests, while NaakMusiq got an ear full from a heartbroken follower he called stupid.
Dear @CassperNyovest— Aminah Sayder Bhengu (@aminah_bhengu) March 27, 2018
I don't think I'll ever attended any of your shows or ever ask to take a pic with you. The last time I asked to take a pic with you; you looked at me like I'm some piece of trash yhu ha.a my heart 💔#TellACelebritySomething pic.twitter.com/2EYd7ARsor
#TellACelebritySomething@ReasonHD i thought you were different from other celebrities untill you ignored my tweets where I was praising you ...i bought your music to support you but it kool ...i felt pain and deleted all my tweets pic.twitter.com/XaA5SKQlI2— i am a gamer (@mulisa_koolkidd) March 27, 2018
@NaakMusiQ yaz it pains me ukuthi a person I'm a fan of, a person i watch and listen to everyday calls me Stupid. Yes I was wrong with what I said without full information but you should've told me I was wrong and not that I'm stupid. Mara ku sharp mft #TellACelebritySomething pic.twitter.com/G5Clp0TJdT— Ntokozo Dlamini Jnr (@uNtokozoDlamini) March 27, 2018
Another user wanted to know why Khuli Roberts had cancelled them.
#TellACelebritySomething Kuli Robert why did you block me honey? pic.twitter.com/55mm8Xy2ce— Chef Anele (@anele_booi) March 27, 2018
One dude just wanted a bottle Trevor Gumbi had apparently promised him and was getting the invoices for collection.
#TellACelebritySomething @trevorgumbi you owe me a bottle that I was supposed to get last year 16 December and I couldn't make it to your show. But I want it ka di 21 ko Rio Casino💃💃💃💃— RT my pinned tweet🙏 (@Ntate_Mohale) March 27, 2018
There was lots of love for Shekhina, Trevor Noah and Kwesta, with one user telling the Spirit star he saved his life.
I love you and your music @shekhinahd #TellACelebritySomething pic.twitter.com/zuidN33s76— Aminah Sayder Bhengu (@aminah_bhengu) March 27, 2018
#TellACelebritySomething @Trevornoah athi amathambo after Cyril you are RSA next president. pic.twitter.com/RFQLBIw9Rz— Authentication (@Ntry_sa) March 27, 2018
DaKAR helped me get through the most difficult part of my because of you I keep walking .@KwestaDaKAR #TellACelebritySomething— Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) March 27, 2018
And, of course, there was also those looking to take their shot and ask a celeb out on a date.
#TellACelebritySomething @Connie_Ferguson when are we going out for ice creamnyana? pic.twitter.com/E0OXgIk8nt— 💞Nehy💞 (@Auc_Nehy) March 27, 2018
Others weren't so sure about the trend and said it was like talking to a brick wall.
#TellACelebritySomething— Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) March 27, 2018
when yall tryna talk to Mzansi celebs pic.twitter.com/MeWKU3n0oz