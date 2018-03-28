Is Skolopad finally raking in some cash with her latest deal?

Skolopad scored herself an ambassadorship and we have all the deets about how and how many zeros it got her.

The entertainer told TshisaLIVE that she finally had a "valid" reason to show more skin because she had signed on as an ambassador for Skin Miracle.

And, if you know Skolopad, nothing makes her happier that showing off her "smooth skin". She said it wasn't even music that scored her the deal.

How did the partnership/sponsorship happen?

"It's funny because they didn't even know that I sing. They saw me, like everyone else on social media and, you know, they noticed how I love my skin. I was using their oil the whole time and so they decided we could work well together."

So are you rolling in the dough now?

"I am not rich, not at all. But I must say I am now finally starting to enjoy some benefits of being Skolopad. I've been asking for help for ages and now I finally have support from people in my province. Skin Miracle believe in me and choose me, so I'm happy."

How many zeros Skolopad?

"I can't talk about how much they paid me, only because people already think I have money and have threatened me for it. But I can say they supply me with enough resources, especially when I go for events. I am on a 12 month contract."

So what exactly does resources mean?

"I have a continuous supply of their products, which I use. They also help me with transport and accomodation when I have events. There is a sum of money, that I won't disclose, that I get monthly."

So why cover up at events, when you are endorsing a skin product? Doesn't that defeat the purpose?

"No, just because I chose a classy long dress for one occasion doesn't mean that's how it's going to be forever. I am not predictable and that's what they loved about me. So people are always holding their breath wondering what I'm gonna wear or not wear at the next red carpet I go to."

So do you finally feel like being Skolopad has been worth all the drama?

"It doesn't always feel that way and even now there's a lot of things I still need, like my music to be recognised. But, for now, I'm grateful to have a partnership and I'm asking for the make-up, hair and all those brands to look at me and consider me."

Well, go secure your bag girl!