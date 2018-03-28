Jo-Anne Reyneke on being targeted for her 'whiteness': They'd ask me to speak English

Jo-Anne Reyneke may have grown up in a black home but that didn't stop the kids in her hood from thinking she was a white girl and taunting her to speak English.

Because of her light skin, people thought she was a coconut and speaking to Trending SA this week, she said she had to learn to shrug off the teasing or it would have broken her.

"Because I grew up in a township there was a whole lot of people calling me white and asking me to speak English, I had to have a good sense of humour about it. You either cry or you laugh."