Lele Ledwaba wins court battle against former metro cop

Actress Lele Ledwaba, famous for her roles in Stokvel and Home Affairs, is relieved after a court found a former metro police officer guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Lele opened a case against the officer after she claimed she was assaulted in 2015 after failing to stop at an intersection in Kyalami.

According to Sowetan, the former cop was excused on the count of malicious damage to property because the report on Lele's phone, which was damaged, was missing. The judge referred the matter to the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) for the former officer to receive an anger management assessment before mitigation of sentencing on April 24.

Outside court Lele said it was a victory for all people who had suffered at the hands of police.

"These are people who should protect us and, for her, as a woman to do that to another woman, is just painful."

Her management told Sowetan shortly after her assault that she had been receiving counselling to deal with the ordeal.

"If you know Lele, you'll know she's a very gentle person and she has become edgy since the assault. She's seeing a therapist," Wesley Gainer said.