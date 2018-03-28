TshisaLIVE

Lele Ledwaba wins court battle against former metro cop

28 March 2018 - 09:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Lele was assaulted by the police officer in 2015.
Lele was assaulted by the police officer in 2015.
Image: Via Lele's Twitter

Actress Lele Ledwaba, famous for her roles in Stokvel and Home Affairs, is relieved after a court found a former metro police officer guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Lele opened a case against the officer after she claimed she was assaulted in 2015 after failing to stop at an intersection in Kyalami.

According to Sowetan, the former cop was excused on the count of malicious damage to property because the report on Lele's phone, which was damaged, was missing. The judge referred the matter to the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) for the former officer to receive an anger management assessment before mitigation of sentencing on April 24.

Outside court Lele said it was a victory for all people who had suffered at the hands of police.

"These are people who should protect us and, for her, as a woman to do that to another woman, is just painful."

Her management told Sowetan shortly after her assault that she had been receiving counselling to deal with the ordeal.

"If you know Lele, you'll know she's a very gentle person and she has become edgy since the assault. She's seeing a therapist,"  Wesley Gainer said. 

Is Skolopad finally raking in some cash with her latest deal?

So it's not an AKA seven-figure deal, but Skolopad is happy to be a brand ambassador nonetheless
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

Thuso is gunning for greatness with latest move.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud'

Tira still wants Babes
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal

Just as the dust had reportedly settled on the plagiarism claims around hit track, Omunye, the war is back on with Distruction Boyz backtracking from ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe's traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Want to turn 30 in style? Just ask Queen Nandi Madida how! TshisaLIVE
  4. 38 & single: Celeste Ntuli dishes the deets on dating over 30 TshisaLIVE
  5. 'All I could do was scream' - Scandal! actress held up in house robbery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X