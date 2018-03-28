TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi, Nakhane & Manthe Ribane will rep SA at AfroPunk US

28 March 2018 - 10:06 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sho Madjozi will be performing in New York.
Image: Supplied

AfroPunk US released their line-up on Tuesday night and all we can say is fire! Especially because it features Sho Madjozi, Nakhane and Manthe Ribane.

The list, which is honestly pure flames, sees our Mzansi artists share the stage with world renowned performers such as Erykah Badu, Janelle, Miguel, Lonewolf, Tyler, The Internet, Jaden + Willow Smith and many more superstars.

The three Mzansi artists on the list ooze authenticity in both their music and style.

All you have to do is see and hear them to understand why the future is definitely 'young, black and African!'

Sho Madjozi.

Play boy 👅📷: @garthvonglehn

A post shared by Maya (@shomadjozi) on

Nakhane.

Manthe Ribane.

The line-up had most of us in our feels.

Meanwhile we also here like: We stan. Forever!

TshisaLIVE
