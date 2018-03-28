WATCH | 3 times Khaya Dladla's alter ego Golddiva killed your fave songs

Sometimes all you need in life is the right face beat and a lot of confidence. At least that's all Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla uses to sing his blues away in these hilarious videos!

If you have ever taken a day to watch a few Idols SA wooden mic contestants, then you will see that Khaya's alter ego would win that competition hands down.

Most people know and love Khaya's Uzalo character GC, but it seems Golddiva has taken over in popularity. Golddiva is the name Khaya has given to his flamboyant alter ego who loves "serenading" fans with great music.

Whether or not he sounds great is a totally different story. And as for the lyrics... wow. There has never been a person who invents their own lyrics and uses what sounds like his own language in songs that are so well known, and still makes it work.

You don't have to take our word for it, let Golddiva win you over.

Alicia Keys' Fallin' really fell here...