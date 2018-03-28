WATCH| Psychic says Boity has trust issues and fans think Cass is to blame
Oh lawd! The social media streets are ready to turn on Cassper Nyovest again after a physic told Boity some of her trust issues came from a broken relationship with someone associated with the letter C.
When you sign up to see a medium, you know tea is about to be spilt and receipts are about to be brought.
Still Boity was hesitant when she decided to go for a reading, as part of Fox's new TV show Spirit . In a promo for the show you could see Boity roll her eyes before looking shocked at the reading.
Cindy: "I connect to relationships with you."
Boity:
Cindy: You have a lot of broken trust in relationships, specifically to a C that you can't trust."
Boity:
The social media FBI were all over it and soon came up with the theory that the C stood for Cassper, who Boity has dated twice.
"I can't wait because I need to know why my OG Cassper and Boity are not together...and both have being single since then," one fan wrote.
Others were a bit more sceptic, saying if it's Cassper they're calling game over.
"I'm just waiting to hear what that 'c' is because if they say Cassper...games over. Because that's the stage name."
Boity's full episode airs tonight but in the meantime watch the trailer for the show below and cava Boity's reactions.
Those who know me well understand just how much I enjoy experiencing the broadness of Spirituality. So when FOXlife approached me for a reading with the to be on their show #SPIRITLifeAfrica with the amazing Cindy Kruger, although very hesitant, I agreed and I am so happy I did. This being my first experience with a medium of her kind, it was quite an enlightening reading. I took my mother @modiehithulo with me and I feel like this moment was more for her than it was for me. 😁❤️✨🤗😘 Catch my episode this Wednesday at 19:55 on channel 126 @foxlifeafrica