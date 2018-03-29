Bucie on pregnancy difficulties: We could have both died

Bucie is grateful for her miracle baby, after complications forced her to deliver her child at only six and a half months.

Bucie has tried her best to step away from the spotlight after becoming a mom for the second time and told Metro FM's DJ Fresh that her pregnancies were not easy.

"My first born son, which I had at 18, there was complications...my second, Aphiwe, I had him at six and a half months. He was premature."

Explaining why she called her son Aphiwe, she said it was because they both could have died during her pregnancy and childbirth, but managed to survive.

"There were complications to the point where doctors thought that if they kept him still, (cause my water broke very early so they tried to buy time to 30 or 31 weeks) if he stayed in mommy for another day we were both going to die, or one of us wouldn't make it. So he is a miracle."