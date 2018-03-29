TshisaLIVE

Hallelujah! Snoop Dogg tops charts with gospel album

Snoop just took us to church for Easter

29 March 2018 - 09:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Snoop Dogg is now a gospel artist.
Call the choir, Snoop Dogg just created probably the biggest gospel album in the world right now.

The rapper, who has smoked more weed than, well, anyone we know, dropped a gospel-inspired album recently called Snoop Dog Presents: Bible of Love.

Not so long ago the dude was calling himself Snoop Lion and popping reggae beats like it's hot, so you can excuse some people thinking his gospel career may be short lived.

But man were they wrong!

Man not only topped the Billboard Gospel charts with his album, but he also led the pack on the iTunes gospel charts with his 32-track double-album that is as long as an Easter sermon. 

While we're out here wondering how anyone has the time to listen to a 32-track album, the streets were just surprised that it is so good .

Meanwhile we're just here like...

