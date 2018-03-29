Hallelujah! Snoop Dogg tops charts with gospel album

Call the choir, Snoop Dogg just created probably the biggest gospel album in the world right now.

The rapper, who has smoked more weed than, well, anyone we know, dropped a gospel-inspired album recently called Snoop Dog Presents: Bible of Love.

Not so long ago the dude was calling himself Snoop Lion and popping reggae beats like it's hot, so you can excuse some people thinking his gospel career may be short lived.

But man were they wrong!