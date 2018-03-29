Hallelujah! Snoop Dogg tops charts with gospel album
Snoop just took us to church for Easter
Call the choir, Snoop Dogg just created probably the biggest gospel album in the world right now.
The rapper, who has smoked more weed than, well, anyone we know, dropped a gospel-inspired album recently called Snoop Dog Presents: Bible of Love.
Not so long ago the dude was calling himself Snoop Lion and popping reggae beats like it's hot, so you can excuse some people thinking his gospel career may be short lived.
But man were they wrong!
Man not only topped the Billboard Gospel charts with his album, but he also led the pack on the iTunes gospel charts with his 32-track double-album that is as long as an Easter sermon.
While we're out here wondering how anyone has the time to listen to a 32-track album, the streets were just surprised that it is so good .
Me 30 second into the first song on snoop dogg’s gospel album pic.twitter.com/YS9rgNCF1i— HEaly (@healy_ealy) March 28, 2018
Snoop Dogg is the new gospel king pic.twitter.com/ZT6eNlUNjV— TShaNicole (@tshanicole24) March 28, 2018
Snoop dogg has a gospel album pic.twitter.com/3P1UhPhQvj— Zakiya Ayana 🌸 (@redbvllet) March 28, 2018
S/O to @SnoopDogg for making a gospel album, it smacks. pic.twitter.com/VhCfivCYZT— Brenda Mendez (@brendamendezxo) March 29, 2018
When u take a moment to realize @SnoopDogg has the #1 gospel album in the country #Bibleoflove pic.twitter.com/IFZIbMwyjb— J Boogie No Hoodie (@SheeWenttoJared) March 28, 2018
@SnoopDogg the gospel album slaps!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xYxCMHtQS6— The KING'S Dreamer (@masterdreads65) March 28, 2018
Meanwhile we're just here like...
Wait @SnoopDogg sings gospel and I can't even open my Bible pic.twitter.com/ZYlWZxPVEY— Nerd ☀ (@SamuelLubinda) March 28, 2018