TshisaLIVE

Hol' up? Did Emtee just offer to pay R10k for a person to 'fight' him?

29 March 2018 - 08:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Twitter can't decide if Emtee is a bully or his tweets are a cry for help.
Twitter can't decide if Emtee is a bully or his tweets are a cry for help.
Image: Via Instagram

To be honest, there is really no guessing what  provokes Emtee on Twitter these days.

Twitter was too stunned to understand what was happening on Wednesday night when the rapper started asking people to come and be face-to-face.

History has taught us that the rapper will come for tweeps and has spicy clapback for days, but it used to be kinda alright because he would be hitting back at hate or his previous Ambitiouz squad. 

On Wednesday night he announced that he had never actually had anyone confront him with beef personally, be it in music or physically. He also tweeted that he's ready to part with a cool R10k for a person brave enough.

Of course tweeps called his bluff. Twitter doesn't think Emtee can actually take on anybody in a physical fight. However, they are willing to consider that he may be a worthy opponent in the rap department.

While his initial threats were a bit more general, Emtee proceeded to go for the person Twitter believes was the intended recipient all along.

Cc: Mufasa.

He went in with the shade throwing:

Obvs the Tsibipians made the head Tsibip aware. Cassper replied.

All we gonna do is quote the great K.O in Run Jozi and say: "Next thing you know your career is over." Mfana, over some characters?

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu is queening so hard in this shoot, we're stunned!

*cues: African Queen by 2face Idibia*
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Is Skolopad finally raking in some cash with her latest deal?

So it's not an AKA seven-figure deal, but Skolopad is happy to be a brand ambassador nonetheless
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fire collabo on the way? AKA & US artist Masego will be linking up

Any US artist will be lucky to be featured by AKA to be honest, he always does the things with the songs.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

Thuso is gunning for greatness with latest move.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud'

Tira still wants Babes
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper tells #TeamNadia ShouldQuit to sit down or get coins TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe's traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X