Hol' up? Did Emtee just offer to pay R10k for a person to 'fight' him?
To be honest, there is really no guessing what provokes Emtee on Twitter these days.
Twitter was too stunned to understand what was happening on Wednesday night when the rapper started asking people to come and be face-to-face.
History has taught us that the rapper will come for tweeps and has spicy clapback for days, but it used to be kinda alright because he would be hitting back at hate or his previous Ambitiouz squad.
On Wednesday night he announced that he had never actually had anyone confront him with beef personally, be it in music or physically. He also tweeted that he's ready to part with a cool R10k for a person brave enough.
Nobody ever confronted me about no beef shit since I was born. Ima give away 10k to The first person who does. I WANT ALL THE SMOKE— IWANTALLTHESMOKE (@EmteeSA) March 28, 2018
Of course tweeps called his bluff. Twitter doesn't think Emtee can actually take on anybody in a physical fight. However, they are willing to consider that he may be a worthy opponent in the rap department.
I THINK ITS TIME WE TURN G.P to THE A.T.L U NDEVU GO GET THE BAG U ALREADY KNOW HOW WE DEAL STAINS 😤😤😤😤 !!THING IS THEY NEVER SHOW UP https://t.co/Z4cadCvnfl— IG:Ridge_Boy (@IAmRIDGE) March 28, 2018
Don’t act like u hate me over money. I know I’m your idol https://t.co/q4WtsQOO9Q— IWANTALLTHESMOKE (@EmteeSA) March 28, 2018
🤔 chill coz u won’t do shit. I gave u my opinion an open topic. Be greatful a goat left a comment on ur shit. Did I have to agree with u to seem right? https://t.co/hZQqlPfpNE— IWANTALLTHESMOKE (@EmteeSA) March 28, 2018
While his initial threats were a bit more general, Emtee proceeded to go for the person Twitter believes was the intended recipient all along.
Cc: Mufasa.
He went in with the shade throwing:
I don’t flex about Sales. My very first album went platinum. Not my 3rd or Forth. Yalll keep on believing dee fu fu boys and Dey fu fu sales.— IWANTALLTHESMOKE (@EmteeSA) March 28, 2018
Sorry I’m Nguni. I understand what u tryna say but ... k’sazoba ooh ooh oooh https://t.co/RCB41T2USm— IWANTALLTHESMOKE (@EmteeSA) March 28, 2018
Obvs the Tsibipians made the head Tsibip aware. Cassper replied.
If you’re a rapper and you’re on twitter taking shots at other rappers for no reason at all, tryna get another rappers attention nje ? I cannot for one second believe that you’re doing well. You’ve played yourself. Wa sokola— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) March 28, 2018
All we gonna do is quote the great K.O in Run Jozi and say: "Next thing you know your career is over." Mfana, over some characters?