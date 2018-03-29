Hol' up? Did Emtee just offer to pay R10k for a person to 'fight' him?

To be honest, there is really no guessing what provokes Emtee on Twitter these days.

Twitter was too stunned to understand what was happening on Wednesday night when the rapper started asking people to come and be face-to-face.

History has taught us that the rapper will come for tweeps and has spicy clapback for days, but it used to be kinda alright because he would be hitting back at hate or his previous Ambitiouz squad.

On Wednesday night he announced that he had never actually had anyone confront him with beef personally, be it in music or physically. He also tweeted that he's ready to part with a cool R10k for a person brave enough.