'If Zodwa wants me to book her for my concert, I will' says Skolopad
Skolopad is really determined to see herself share the stage with Zodwa Wabantu and she's willing to foot the bill to get her way.
"It's not that deep really. If Zodwa wants me to book her and pay her to come to my concert, then I will do it," said Skolopad to TshisaLIVE.
"I believe we are both powerful women and if nobody will see to it that we are on the same stage, I will do it myself."
The entertainer, who has a history of beef with Zodwa Wabantu sent out a message through the Twittersphere that she wanted to co-headline a concert with Zodwa for Women's Day.
Hi✋@Zodwa_Wabantu how about we do entertainment(show) for women on woman's day together?🙈🙈— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) March 27, 2018
Zodwa wasn't as keen about the potential concert and told TshisaLIVE her time is worth a lot of moola.
"I think she just came up with the idea and threw it on social media. Does she have a budget? Does she want to book me? If yes, can she afford me? If she wants both of us to plan it, what is she bringing to the table? I am a really busy woman, like, I'm going to the States next month."
Last we checked, Zodwa's booking fee ranged from R35k to R40k, but it's subject to change and with inflation, Skolopad has her work cut out for her.
However, the musician is determined to see it happen against all odds.
"I am dreamer and I know that this concert will happen. If I have to pull a Cassper Nyovest and knock on every door for hell, I will make sure it happens. I want Free State people to understand just how serious I am about entertainment and I have a new found confidence because God is good, man. It will happen."
