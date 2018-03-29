'If Zodwa wants me to book her for my concert, I will' says Skolopad

Skolopad is really determined to see herself share the stage with Zodwa Wabantu and she's willing to foot the bill to get her way.

"It's not that deep really. If Zodwa wants me to book her and pay her to come to my concert, then I will do it," said Skolopad to TshisaLIVE.

"I believe we are both powerful women and if nobody will see to it that we are on the same stage, I will do it myself."

The entertainer, who has a history of beef with Zodwa Wabantu sent out a message through the Twittersphere that she wanted to co-headline a concert with Zodwa for Women's Day.