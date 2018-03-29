TshisaLIVE

'If Zodwa wants me to book her for my concert, I will' says Skolopad

29 March 2018 - 10:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad says she really wants to work with Zodwa, even if it means paying her.
Skolopad says she really wants to work with Zodwa, even if it means paying her.
Image: Via Instagram

Skolopad is really determined to see herself share the stage with Zodwa Wabantu and she's willing to foot the bill to get her way.

"It's not that deep really. If Zodwa wants me to book her and pay her to come to my concert, then I will do it," said Skolopad to TshisaLIVE.

"I believe we are both powerful women and if nobody will see to it that we are on the same stage, I will do it myself."

The entertainer, who has a history of beef with Zodwa Wabantu sent out a message through the Twittersphere that she wanted to co-headline a concert with Zodwa for Women's Day. 

Zodwa wasn't as keen about the potential concert and told TshisaLIVE her time is worth a lot of moola.

"I think she just came up with the idea and threw it on social media. Does she have a budget? Does she want to book me? If yes, can she afford me? If she wants both of us to plan it, what is she bringing to the table? I am a really busy woman, like, I'm going to the States next month."

Last we checked, Zodwa's booking fee ranged from R35k to R40k, but it's subject to change and with inflation, Skolopad has her work cut out for her. 

However, the musician is determined to see it happen against all odds.

"I am dreamer and I know that this concert will happen. If I have to pull a Cassper Nyovest and knock on every door for hell, I will make sure it happens. I want Free State people to understand just how serious I am about entertainment and I have a new found confidence because God is good, man. It will happen."

Well, good luck girl!

Mandisa Nduna breaks down All These Thoughts for us & it's deep

The actress finally dropped her well-anticipated single and its a mirror into her soul.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu is queening so hard in this shoot, we're stunned!

*cues: African Queen by 2face Idibia*
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Is Skolopad finally raking in some cash with her latest deal?

So it's not an AKA seven-figure deal, but Skolopad is happy to be a brand ambassador nonetheless
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fire collabo on the way? AKA & US artist Masego will be linking up

Any US artist will be lucky to be featured by AKA to be honest, he always does the things with the songs.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

Thuso is gunning for greatness with latest move.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper tells #TeamNadia ShouldQuit to sit down or get coins TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe's traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X