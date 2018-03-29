TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago and Luyanda Potwana's Twitter wedding was LIT

29 March 2018 - 09:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago and Luyanda Potwana had a whole wedding on Twitter.
Lerato Kganyago and Luyanda Potwana had a whole wedding on Twitter.
Image: Via Twitter

When a man pours his heart out just as Nyan Nyan's Luyanda Potwana did for Lerato Kganyago on Twitter, it is only fitting that he he rewarded with a fitting wedding... even if it's just on Twitter.

Twitter escalated what was just a potential proposal from the presenter to LKG into an entire marriage. Fam, they even let them skip the dating part of their newly formed relationship.

In their defence though, it was all Luyanda's fault. He's the one that poured his heart on on the Twitter streets.

This is where their Twitter love story began:

To show their approval of the match, Twitter told the Nyan Nyan presenter to sommer take her to the confession show if she doesn't reply to his love declaration.

Then they decided to have a wedding.

So, of course Queen B (the meme) came through with the lobola contract.

Catering was sorted. Apparently the supervisor, aka head of pots, will be Oprah.

Every high profile wedding needs a top VVIP, so Twitter came through.

With that being said, unlike the Maps and Nomzamo Twitter wedding, not everyone is invited here. Hence, serious security will be there.

In the spirit of believing that the union will last, someone even offered to name their kids!

Fam, even though this wedding would be one for the books, we are worried that this Luyanda confession might end up like one of the many dreadful crushes we've had to watch fail on Uyang'thanda Na?.

Why?

Because Lerato is taken by a mysterious older man, whom she's clearly in love with.

However, Moshe Ndiki did say, "Don't let the fact that someone is in a relationship stop you from snatching them." 

Piece of Advice 😍 #UyangthandaNa

A post shared by Moshelle Obama (@moshendiki) on

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu is queening so hard in this shoot, we're stunned!

*cues: African Queen by 2face Idibia*
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Is Skolopad finally raking in some cash with her latest deal?

So it's not an AKA seven-figure deal, but Skolopad is happy to be a brand ambassador nonetheless
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fire collabo on the way? AKA & US artist Masego will be linking up

Any US artist will be lucky to be featured by AKA to be honest, he always does the things with the songs.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

Thuso is gunning for greatness with latest move.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud'

Tira still wants Babes
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper tells #TeamNadia ShouldQuit to sit down or get coins TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe's traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X