Lerato Kganyago and Luyanda Potwana's Twitter wedding was LIT

When a man pours his heart out just as Nyan Nyan's Luyanda Potwana did for Lerato Kganyago on Twitter, it is only fitting that he he rewarded with a fitting wedding... even if it's just on Twitter.

Twitter escalated what was just a potential proposal from the presenter to LKG into an entire marriage. Fam, they even let them skip the dating part of their newly formed relationship.

In their defence though, it was all Luyanda's fault. He's the one that poured his heart on on the Twitter streets.

This is where their Twitter love story began: