Lerato Kganyago and Luyanda Potwana's Twitter wedding was LIT
When a man pours his heart out just as Nyan Nyan's Luyanda Potwana did for Lerato Kganyago on Twitter, it is only fitting that he he rewarded with a fitting wedding... even if it's just on Twitter.
Twitter escalated what was just a potential proposal from the presenter to LKG into an entire marriage. Fam, they even let them skip the dating part of their newly formed relationship.
In their defence though, it was all Luyanda's fault. He's the one that poured his heart on on the Twitter streets.
This is where their Twitter love story began:
It’s 2018 - patriarchy must fall. My name will be Luyanda Kganyago soon 😎❤️😊 https://t.co/es6IzBMtaA— Luyanda Potwana (@LuyandaPotwana) March 25, 2018
In the Xhosa culture – you have to respect the lady enough to properly introduce yourself when you “shela” her. This how I’ll be introducing myself to @leratokganyago —— when I “shela” marriage to her 😜😇 pic.twitter.com/dLD8kI57HU— Luyanda Potwana (@LuyandaPotwana) March 21, 2018
To show their approval of the match, Twitter told the Nyan Nyan presenter to sommer take her to the confession show if she doesn't reply to his love declaration.
If she is taking too long bro @LuyandaPotwana just invite her to nyan'nyan— Ta Tulz (@LobeseThulani) March 28, 2018
😋😋😋#LeratoAndLuyandaWedding pic.twitter.com/5DDfQW4Xau
Then they decided to have a wedding.
So, of course Queen B (the meme) came through with the lobola contract.
Catering was sorted. Apparently the supervisor, aka head of pots, will be Oprah.
#leratoandluyandawedding @SpitchNzawumbi can you please help ngabantu abazo peel(isha) Aunty Oprah is good with carrots pic.twitter.com/NNRJAJazUW— Yamkela vd Rweqis (@VAN_DE_RWEQIS) March 28, 2018
Every high profile wedding needs a top VVIP, so Twitter came through.
I'm sure abazala are holding Vvip section invitations cz levels kalok#leratoandluyandawedding pic.twitter.com/vyTIEibwX3— Buntu Bue (@buemgoli) March 28, 2018
With that being said, unlike the Maps and Nomzamo Twitter wedding, not everyone is invited here. Hence, serious security will be there.
#leratoandluyandawedding— Lees (@LesegoLetsogile) March 28, 2018
I'll give free security service😊 pic.twitter.com/1cLg1SjU2G
In the spirit of believing that the union will last, someone even offered to name their kids!
#leratoandluyandawedding— u • A • Y • A 😘 (@ayasbeja) March 28, 2018
You guys tell me when you're done with the wedding preparations i want to start brainstorming kids names.
We have no time to waste kaloku, this couple (to be) must be a family by 2020
Or kanjani @LuyandaPotwana @leratokganyago ? pic.twitter.com/0ACkDgrteQ
Fam, even though this wedding would be one for the books, we are worried that this Luyanda confession might end up like one of the many dreadful crushes we've had to watch fail on Uyang'thanda Na?.
Why?
Because Lerato is taken by a mysterious older man, whom she's clearly in love with.
However, Moshe Ndiki did say, "Don't let the fact that someone is in a relationship stop you from snatching them."