OPINION | All the big boobed women KNOW that Thickleeyonce has a point

Nobody is saying skinny people don't have to alter jeans or whatever issues y'all apparently have with your other clothes.

The issue is you have a choice and the thick mammies, well, they really don't.

Just the other day, I was busy drooling over Bonang's winter Distractions lingerie range. That drooling was short-lived because they might not even have a size for me. Or better yet, they may have my size but I'd have to sell my kidneys to afford the damn bra.

That is a problem.

So y'all just really need to let Lee speak. I mean it. Even if she says the same thing a million times! Just let the woman speak.

Why?

Because, besides the fact that she has a right to (which I shouldn't even have to mention), she needs to keep on because she's rare. How many thick people or even fat people, do you know that are so body positive and speak about the day-to-day struggles of bigger bodied people?

As far as celebville is concerned at least. Let's count shall we?

7de Laan's Mimi Mahlasela has spoken briefly about her struggles, Anele Mdoda also spoke at some point... and that's just about it.

Everyone else got into the industry thick, got enough money to do something about it, then forgot all about these struggles because they joined the A-team.

Nothing wrong with losing weight and looking sexy (at least according to society), but now the size struggle isn't theirs anymore so nobody says anything.

For us average folks watching from the side lines, Thickleeyonce is all we have.

So this tweet from the other "camp" really means nothing to most of us non-skinny people.