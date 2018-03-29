#UyangthandaNa? Kanti, who must date short guys if nobody wants them?
Almost every second girl goes on a dating show and describes her ideal man as someone 'tall and handsome' leaving short guys to ask; 'who's gonna love us?"
Wednesday night's episode of Uyang'thanda Na? raised a very important question that may help solve a big problem on dating shows.
Basically, guy was short with dreadlocks and had a burning crush for sis. But sis wasn't feeling guy because guy is short. That's how the love story ended before it began.
Short guys also deserve love, right?
Uhm... Twitter doesn't seem to think so:
Moshe: "short guys deserve love too"— BOITUMELO (@Tumi_Thomas) March 28, 2018
Phumzile: "Yes from short girls" #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/qhw2f3iUoN
Kanti who must date the short guys if no one wants them? #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/pD85misqGY— Zama Mvulane ®️ (@zmvulane) March 28, 2018
#Uyangthandana who exactly going to date us"short guys"....we have had of this rejection pic.twitter.com/ftMrfIAgAG— Bigga·Than·Satan✌ (@BQsuave) March 28, 2018
#Uyangthandana— I ❤ A U D I😭❤😍 (@SeipatyNyambose) March 28, 2018
Ladies if y'all don't want short Niqqas. .Who will date em?😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1TnZd9pdSl
Whoo ende uGuy is short with dreads. Eish! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/1t7cxW8g78— vongi (@vongani_mageza) March 28, 2018
When your a short Guy...— Npk Twice (@NpkTwiceSA) March 28, 2018
And#DateMyFamily :
"He must be tall and handsome"
"He must not be Short"#Uyangthandana :
"I don't want someone short"
"I hope his tall and handsome"
Me: pic.twitter.com/hu2rUhalBz
Nobody wants short guys... Short guys were probably NAZIs in their previous life😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/EuM3hkfRmD— ®J. (@Joey_MakG) March 28, 2018
But shame, don't worry wena short guy. There's always hope. These guys found it:
Simphiwe Tshabalala
Delayed post over the weekend manyalong/wedding things... congratulations to the newly weds, the Tshabalalas had fun , rea leboga🙏🏾 @reneilwe06 and @mphomaboi ... wishing you both all the best. A big thank you to @antherline for the matching gorgeous outfits, me and hubby loved our outfits...and yes it’s true if you see a man dressed in that shirt eja fase coz there’s a woman in a matching outfit 😂😂😂😂 #MeAndMyNigga #MatchingOutfits #MyRideOrDie
Priddy Ugly
Khaya Mthethwa