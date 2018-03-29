UyangthandaNa? Kanti, who must date short guys if nobody wants them?

Almost every second girl goes on a dating show and describes her ideal man as someone 'tall and handsome' leaving short guys to ask; 'who's gonna love us?"

Wednesday night's episode of Uyang'thanda Na? raised a very important question that may help solve a big problem on dating shows.

Basically, guy was short with dreadlocks and had a burning crush for sis. But sis wasn't feeling guy because guy is short. That's how the love story ended before it began.

Short guys also deserve love, right?

Uhm... Twitter doesn't seem to think so: