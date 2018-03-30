As his name suggests, Dr Tumisang is all about worshipping God this Easter

Few people have had a public display of the faith in their God like Dr Tumi and now the gospel musician has shared with TshisaLIVE who Jesus is to him.

Does Easter and Good Friday mean the same thing for you?

This is a tricky question because there's so much that can be said. Generally they have become synonymous in a way. However, for me, Good Friday makes way more sense because of what it means to me as a Christian.

What will you be doing this Good Friday and long weekend?

I'm booked, so I'll be working. I'll be in different places, so there will be a lot of travelling. But I will be worshiping God with as many people as I can, while we remember God's love together.

*aka The Gathering of Worshippers, we see what you did there*