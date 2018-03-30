As his name suggests, Dr Tumisang is all about worshipping God this Easter
Few people have had a public display of the faith in their God like Dr Tumi and now the gospel musician has shared with TshisaLIVE who Jesus is to him.
Does Easter and Good Friday mean the same thing for you?
This is a tricky question because there's so much that can be said. Generally they have become synonymous in a way. However, for me, Good Friday makes way more sense because of what it means to me as a Christian.
What will you be doing this Good Friday and long weekend?
I'm booked, so I'll be working. I'll be in different places, so there will be a lot of travelling. But I will be worshiping God with as many people as I can, while we remember God's love together.
Who is Jesus for you?
Jesus is my lord and saviour. He's that guy for me. That is why celebrating Good Friday is a big deal for me. We are celebrating that someone loved me so much that they saw it fit to die in my place.
What was the Good Friday tradition at home?
Church, church and more church.
Did you go to Sunday school as a child?
Yes. I loved it there and I grew up in church. *cues I love it here by Dr Tumi*
What did your parents/grandparent have to do to keep you quiet at church?
Well, like almost all black kids, you knew if you weren't quite you'd get a hiding. That's what I got!
What is the one scripture in the bible you know by heart?
"But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."
Isaiah 53:5