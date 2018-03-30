In case you miss the Good Friday sermon, here's a snippet from Pastor Mboro
Apart from Easter bunnies and eggs, Paseka Mboro has explained the deeper meaning of what the holiday symbolises and what Easter means to him.
He's a pastor, so obvs he's got homeground advantage here, but we went ahead anyway.
As a pastor, Mboro will definitely be spending Good Friday in church. However the pastor who felt that people often misunderstand what the long weekend represents shared the 411 with TshisaLIVE.
When we asked him what Good Friday meant to him, we should have been ready. But man, we were not.
"Yes. Easter and Good Friday is a celebration of the the passover. Eh, ke mokete was paseka where the children of Israel were liberated from oppression. It is the same now with what is happening on Good Friday, where in the place of the lamb that had to be slain, Jesus Christ died. The price to stop the angel of death from taking our lives because of sins, it was paid by the blood of Jesus."
Side note: Pastor Mboro's birth name Paseka literally means Easter.
The pastor, whose name also happens to be in reference of the event, said many who did not proclaim Jesus and their lord, had no idea where the holiday came from.
He said Jesus was everything and he would be celebrating the death of Jesus Christ because of everything it stands for.
So we asked him who Jesus was to him...
*then grabbed our diving gear* We knew he was going to testify. And he did!
"I will celebrating the death of Jesus Christ, for the healing, the blessings, the salvation and eternal life he has given me. It's a day I thank God for saving me, through the death of his son. It's a new beginning for me in his eyes. So I will be at church, the whole night I will reflect on the work of the cross in my life and just thank God."
Pastor Mboro explained that Jesus was "the word that became flesh and walked among people." He quoted the book of John chapter one to 12 (yes fam, all of it by heart) and explained that that scripture spoke of the Jesus he gave his life to.
"Jesus is the son of God, Jesus is the living word of God that created heaven and earth, Jesus is my lord and my saviour, Jesus is my big brother, my friend, my God..."
Mboro continued for another couple of minutes, while we were just here like:
In closing (yes, just like church), we asked the Pastor if he could quote his fave verse from the Bible for us. There were too many and he couldn't choose.
After a few minutes, with the leadership of the spirit, he told us which book he had been meditating on and qouted a couple of scriptures from there.
The book of Mark 16: 15 to 20.
He quoted the whole reading, however we will leave this one in your hands.
"This is exactly the word I live upon. That is why I pray for people and they are healed and preach his word as I lay hands. It's a mandate."
Well... and the congregation said: Amen!