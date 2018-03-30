In case you miss the Good Friday sermon, here's a snippet from Pastor Mboro

Apart from Easter bunnies and eggs, Paseka Mboro has explained the deeper meaning of what the holiday symbolises and what Easter means to him.

He's a pastor, so obvs he's got homeground advantage here, but we went ahead anyway.

As a pastor, Mboro will definitely be spending Good Friday in church. However the pastor who felt that people often misunderstand what the long weekend represents shared the 411 with TshisaLIVE.

When we asked him what Good Friday meant to him, we should have been ready. But man, we were not.

"Yes. Easter and Good Friday is a celebration of the the passover. Eh, ke mokete was paseka where the children of Israel were liberated from oppression. It is the same now with what is happening on Good Friday, where in the place of the lamb that had to be slain, Jesus Christ died. The price to stop the angel of death from taking our lives because of sins, it was paid by the blood of Jesus."