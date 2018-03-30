Ntokozo Mbambo says Good Friday is the greatest love story ever told

Although Ntokozo Mbambo's personal love story with her husband and fellow musician, Nqubeko Mbatha, is one of the most beautiful in the industry, she's shared that it's not the greatest love story in her eyes.

The gospel artist said what Good Friday symbolised was the greatest story of all time. In her eyes, there was no greater expression of love than what Jesus did on the cross.

"Its what salvation is all about. I truly believe that it is the greatest story ever told. Where God really demonstrated to his children the kind of love he has for them and one that they should have for each other. Where he gave his only begotten son to die in our place for our sins. That for me is the greatest expression of love," she told TshisaLIVE.

"Jesus is my everything to me. He's my best friend and he's my saviour. When I met Jesus, my life changed for the better and hence I say he's my everything."

Ntokozo said for her knowing that God loved the world so much that he was willing to sacrifice his son just so she could have "life and have it abundantly" was amazing for her.

Ntokozo tied-the-knot to the second love of her life (after Jesus) whom she met back in 2001.