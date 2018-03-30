Ntokozo Mbambo says Good Friday is the greatest love story ever told
Although Ntokozo Mbambo's personal love story with her husband and fellow musician, Nqubeko Mbatha, is one of the most beautiful in the industry, she's shared that it's not the greatest love story in her eyes.
The gospel artist said what Good Friday symbolised was the greatest story of all time. In her eyes, there was no greater expression of love than what Jesus did on the cross.
"Its what salvation is all about. I truly believe that it is the greatest story ever told. Where God really demonstrated to his children the kind of love he has for them and one that they should have for each other. Where he gave his only begotten son to die in our place for our sins. That for me is the greatest expression of love," she told TshisaLIVE.
"Jesus is my everything to me. He's my best friend and he's my saviour. When I met Jesus, my life changed for the better and hence I say he's my everything."
Ntokozo said for her knowing that God loved the world so much that he was willing to sacrifice his son just so she could have "life and have it abundantly" was amazing for her.
Ntokozo tied-the-knot to the second love of her life (after Jesus) whom she met back in 2001.
The gospel power couple, who have two beautiful daughters together, started dating after joining award-winning gospel group Joyous Celebration. Ntokozo was still in her teens when she joined and had no idea Nqubeko would be her husband.
The pair will celebrate ten years of marriage in May and are still as happy as ever. Ntokozo always gives praise to God for her husband and vice versa.
The singer said this Easter weekend they would be at church enjoying worship the whole weekend. She said Good Friday had great memories for her.
"Church and church all the way. We would dress up and put our swag on. You know, put on our Sunday best. My mom would always cook before we go, so she would pack us lunch boxes (in Tupperware - there was no time for games phela that time) because we knew that we would spend the whole day there. I loved it so much, it's one of my fondest memories of childhood."