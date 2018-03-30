WATCH | Bongo Maffin return- but do they still have it?

After a break a long break Bongo Maffin reunited and recently performed on stage again.

As they prepare to drop their first project in 12 years, the group warmed up their crowd with a high-energy performance at the One Source Music Festival in Joburg.

The group have been hinting at a return for some time now with their boss Oskido telling TshisaLIVE he was glad they had finally reunited.

"They were just taking a break and they are back together now. There is no bad blood and no tension in the group. We just decided that now was the right time to get them back together and record a project. Many groups take a break, it is normal, but we are just grateful that they have come back together again."

Meanwhile, when asked about their reunion, frontwoman Thandiswa Mazwai said anyone with questions should go to her show.

Take a look at their performance and tell us if you think they still have it.