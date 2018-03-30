WATCH | That Somizi 'gospel music' video that took us down memory lane!
Gospel music videos used to have a great recipe for winning music videos and Somizi knows it!
It hardly mattered what the song was about, but if you added these three items, you were well on your way to an award winning music video - at least in the hearts of Mzansi people.
The three top ingredients for top video include:
• Land or a great landscape. Like lots and lots of land for you to walk around as you sing.
• Facial expressions. Always look like you are talking or singing to God directly fam, have emotion! A smile here, a cry there and some serious face'nyana.
• Water (A river, a dam... heck, even a pool) somewhere near you where you are going to sit down or crawl (Rebecca Malope & Lundi style).
• There is to be a clear distinction between the lead singer and the rest of the group. (aka the Beyoncé of the group must always shine brightest!)
Needless to say, Somizi nailed it!
Obvs times have changed and gospel music videos have upgraded from the typical style.
The 2000s will probably have no idea who these people are but these gospel classics will explain Somizi's attempt for a gospel music video.
They will also take you down memory lane because they are gospel classics, played every Easter as you eat you after church meal.
Check out the following classics and confirm the theory yourself. Somizi knows the secret language of great gospel music videos!
Here's Kholeka with Sempete.
Lusanda Spiritual Group with Izono Zami.
And of course, the queen, Rebecca Malope with Hamba Lenqola