WATCH | That Somizi 'gospel music' video that took us down memory lane!

Gospel music videos used to have a great recipe for winning music videos and Somizi knows it!

It hardly mattered what the song was about, but if you added these three items, you were well on your way to an award winning music video - at least in the hearts of Mzansi people.

The three top ingredients for top video include:

• Land or a great landscape. Like lots and lots of land for you to walk around as you sing.

• Facial expressions. Always look like you are talking or singing to God directly fam, have emotion! A smile here, a cry there and some serious face'nyana.

• Water (A river, a dam... heck, even a pool) somewhere near you where you are going to sit down or crawl (Rebecca Malope & Lundi style).

• There is to be a clear distinction between the lead singer and the rest of the group. (aka the Beyoncé of the group must always shine brightest!)

Needless to say, Somizi nailed it!