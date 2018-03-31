6 big changes at Metro & Motsweding FM you need to know about

They say nothing lasts forever and when you wake tomorrow morning prepare to hear a different Metro FM to the one you left behind when you went out for Good Friday.

As radio stations across the country reshuffle their line-ups, just like Zuma's late-night cabinet reshuffles, the SABC has confirmed a handful of big changes to some of its stations, including Metro FM.

The line-up changes start from Sunday 1 April, although many of the big moves are on weekdays.

Most of the popular shows will stay the same but here are just five change that will change the way you listen to radio come next week.

Thembisa is coming for breakfast

A year after joining Tbo Touch's Touch HD for a short time, Thembisa Mdoda is now part of the Metro FM team. She will be hosting a weekend breakfast show with Mo G every Saturday.