6 big changes at Metro & Motsweding FM you need to know about
Thembisa is joining the team ya'll
They say nothing lasts forever and when you wake tomorrow morning prepare to hear a different Metro FM to the one you left behind when you went out for Good Friday.
As radio stations across the country reshuffle their line-ups, just like Zuma's late-night cabinet reshuffles, the SABC has confirmed a handful of big changes to some of its stations, including Metro FM.
The line-up changes start from Sunday 1 April, although many of the big moves are on weekdays.
Most of the popular shows will stay the same but here are just five change that will change the way you listen to radio come next week.
Thembisa is coming for breakfast
A year after joining Tbo Touch's Touch HD for a short time, Thembisa Mdoda is now part of the Metro FM team. She will be hosting a weekend breakfast show with Mo G every Saturday.
Fresh gets an extra hour
Fresh and Somizi have built a radio breakfast duo almost as iconic as bacon and eggs. And to give the people what they want, the station has decided to extend their show by another hour (5am -9am). At this rate, they could host the whole day!
Thomas is doing sport
As everyone could have guessed, Thomas Mlambo will host the 6pm weekday sports show once held by Robert Marawa.
Thomas is in- Amon is out
That is not the only Thomas joining the station in the changes. Thomas Msengana joins the station's week day afternoon show with Pearl Modiadie, taking Amon Mokoena's chair. Amon now heads the same show over on Motsweding FM.
Generations star will wake you on the weekends
Actor Rapulana Seiphemo joins Motsweding's breakfast show and will also keep you company on a Sunday evening- just don't expect any soapie spoilers.
Refilwe will drive you home
The Motsweding afternoon drive team are now joined by model and actress Refilwe Modiselle, who will be keen show off her radio presenting skills. Slay, queen!
The SABC will be announcing other changes to their stations in the next few days so keep it locked for more news.