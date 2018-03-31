From gym bunny to reality tv star: Just how does Sbahle do it?

Sbahle Mpisane made the move from fitness bunny to screen queen recently as a contestant on reality show Tropika Island of Treasure, a move she said was as easy as changing exercise routines.

The star first shot onto Mzansi's radar with her romance to Itumeleng Khune but soon everyone and their dog was watching her fitness videos and trying out her tips- even if it left many of us with stiff joints and sore muscles.

Sbahle dished the deets to TshisaLIVE and said one of her secret motivations was knowing the world was watching.

"People want to see me and my progress, so they follow me. It motivates me to keep working harder and trying new things to stay in shape. I can't let them down and I can't let myself down."

She said her fitness helped her during challenges on the reality show but strangely didn't settle her anxiety over being bitten by a shark while swimming.