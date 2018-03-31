The Queen's Tebogo: I was told to avoid malls for my own protection

Actor Fezile Makhanya has made a lot of people angry with his role as Tebogo on The Queen and was even told to avoid public places if he didn't want any nasty confrontations.

Tebogo has single-handedly revived the whole #MenAreTrash movement with his manipulative and abusive behaviour. In fact, his character is so nasty Fezile's dad even sat his son down to sort him out.

"There has been a lot of hate but I understand the more they hate me, the more I am doing my job. I am convincing them of something that is different to who I really am and that was my goal as an actor. Wherever I go, people look at me with distaste. My dad was even concerned and sat me down to talk about my character. He told me that he didn't raise me to hit a woman."

Tebogo said that he would never hit a woman and after the first scene where he had to act abusive, he went home to shower and climb into bed.

"It was very heavy. I have never been an abuser so it was very emotionally draining. I just went home. Showered and passed out. It was all the energy I had."

But Fezile is using his role as an opportunity to teach people about the dangers of abuse. He tweets like a beast when the show is on, dropping sermons and making it clear he and Tebogo are nothing alike.