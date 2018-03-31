TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The madness that happens when Pakisha plays

31 March 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Dladla Mshunqisi features Distruction Boyz & DJ Tira on his song Pakisha
Image: Via Instagram/Anele Dladla

Heh guys! When Dladla Mshunqisi, Distruction Boyz and DJ Tira said just pack and go, they didn't mean it literally.

The song, titled Pakisha, goes "pakish' umthwalo u vele o hambe" and,well, Mzansi ain't about metaphors fam.

They literally translated the song and made a video to show what the song makes them feel like doing. The video went viral!

You don't even have to understand what they are saying to be honest. In the true sense of Durban gqom, when the song comes on, you just want to dance. And in this case just pack your sh*t and go.

We can bet that the destination is unknown, but stay behind for who?

Watch the hilarious video below:

Here's the rest of the song, in case that lil clip put you in weekend mode!

